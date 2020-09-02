Anambra fixes date for primary, secondary schools’ resumption

Related News

Primary and secondary schools in Anambra are to reopen on Monday, Sept.7, 2020, a statement issued by Nwabueze Nwankwo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic Education, said in Awka on Friday.

Details of the resumption showed that the third term of the 2019/2020 session would begin on Monday, September 14, and end on Friday, October 23, 2020, for both primary and secondary schools.

He stated that students in boarding schools would resume at the weekend before the resumption date.

The statement noted that the third term was quite short and urged schools to make maximum use of the little period.

“We have continued to teach our children at home through various e-platforms, including the Anambra State Teaching on Air.

“These various platforms shall be continued as we do a phased re-opening of schools and watch the health implication.

“We enjoin parents to provide hand sanitizers and face masks for children,” he said.

Mr Nwankwo said that Primary School Leaving Certificate examinations would hold on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

He said that the third term would be completed within 30 days and advised schools to continue with online teaching.

“Principals/Head Teachers should also ensure that schools observe 30 minutes uninterrupted sustained silent reading on World Literacy Day as the education commissioner and team may pay a surprise visit to schools,” he said.(NAN)