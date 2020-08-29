Minister announces plan to reopen Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (Photo Credit: Logistics News, MOOV)
Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (Photo Credit: Logistics News, MOOV)

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu is ready for resumption of flights.

Mr Sirika said this on Saturday in Enugu after the final round of inspection of rehabilitation works in the airport prior to the official reopening of the complex.

The Federal Government had in August 2019 shut down Akanu Ibiam International Airport over security reasons.

Some of the reasons include its bad runway and landing aids, the presence of market close to the airport attracting birds, leading to constant bird strikes.

Other concerns also include the wrong placement of the state radio station mast directly facing the runways.

However, the minister, who landed at the airport on Saturday evening with a private jet, No.5N-PAZ, said he was delighted to have been in the flight that landed in the airport.

He said he had arrived ahead of the Aug. 30, official reopening of the airport to inspect the readiness of the facility for flight resumption.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Asaba Airport reopens, records first flight

“We are ready for the official reopening of this airport tomorrow and I am happy that we have been able to achieve this as scheduled,” Mr Sirika said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the runway and other ancillary works, including the lighting system are ready, work is still ongoing in the reception, perimeter fence, drainages and the main gate.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application