Court restrains Enugu health workers from embarking on strike

The Enugu Division of the National Industrial Court has issued interim orders restraining health workers in Enugu State from embarking on strike action.

The workers had threatened to begin an indefinite strike over conditions of service and owed salaries.

In separate orders issued on Friday, the court restrained the leadership and members of the Enugu State chapters of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANM), Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) and the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) from the planned action.

The court orders were granted by Hon. Justice N.C.S Ogbuanya in suit numbered NICN/EN/31/2020, NICN/EN/32/2020 and NICN/EN/33/2020, filed against the associations by the state government.

The order was issued pending the hearing and determination of Motions on Notice for Interlocutory Injunctions filed by the Enugu State Government, on Monday.

The court also made an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the members of the affected three bodies “or any other persons however so called or described acting under the instructions, direction or mandate of the Defendants from embarking on, or continuing in furtherance of, any strike/ industrial action, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed.”

The court also granted the Claimant/Applicant (Enugu State Government) leave to serve the Originating Summons, Motions on Notice and all other processes in the Suits on the Defendants, respectively, along with the Interim Orders granted.