IPOB: Ugwuanyi to meet security agencies over Enugu clash

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State would meet with security agencies on September 1, to discuss how to avert future clashes between civilians and security agencies in the state.

The meeting was in respect of the August 23 clash between members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security agencies.

The Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Enugu on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of IPOB and security agencies clashed on Sunday at the Emene axis of the state.

Following the clash, the State Security Service said two of its officials were killed while IPOB said 21 of its members were killed.

Following the incident, Mr Ugwuanyi visited the scene on the same day and assured that normalcy had returned to the area.

Mr Ortuanya said that the meeting would be held at the Enugu State Government House.

According to him, all security agencies in the state will brief the governor on the immediate and remote causes of the clash as well as advance measures to avert future re-occurrences. (NAN)