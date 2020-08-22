Steer clear from Enugu screening centres, police warn racketeers

Related News

The Police in Enugu State has warned racketeers to steer clear of the venue and entire process of its recruitment of constables in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe, gave the warning in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

According to Mr Ndukwe, anyone who interferes or intrudes during the conduct of the exercise will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

He said the exercise would hold at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess, Agbani Road, Enugu from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6 between 7.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. daily.

“Candidates are hereby warned to conduct themselves well and be wary of recruitment scammers.

“The exercise is absolutely free-of-charge and without any pecuniary obligation,’’ he warned.

The command’s spokesman said that candidates must appear at the venue in their clean white T-shirts and shorts.

“They are to also come with mandatory basic requirements like National Identity Number (NIN), original and duplicate copies of credentials, including WASSE ordinary level result(s), certificate of origin and birth certificate/declaration of age.

“The documents must be neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs attached.

“Printout of application submission confirmation page and duly completed guarantors form must also be submitted.’’

He further warned that candidates who fail to present the items would not be considered for the screening.

He added that candidates must compulsorily adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Mr Ndukwe said the schedule of daily screening would be according to candidates’ local government area of origin.

Candidates from Enugu South and Enugu East LGAs would have their screening on Monday, Aug. 24; Nkanu East and Enugu North LGAs – Tuesday, Aug. 25; Uzo-Uwani LGA – Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Igbo-Etiti and Igbo-Eze South LGAs on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Those from Awgu LGA would be screened on Friday, Aug. 28; Aninri and Nkanu West LGAs – Saturday, Aug. 29; Igbo-Eze North LGA – Sunday, Aug. 30; Udi LGA – Monday, Aug. 31; Ezeagu LGA – Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Isi-Uzo LGA – Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Also, candidates from Oji-River LGA would be screened on Thursday, Sept. 3; Nsukka LGA – Friday, Sept. 4; Udenu LGA – Saturday, Sept. 5 and a mop-up exercise for those who missed their screening dates would hold on Sunday, Sept. 6.

