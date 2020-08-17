Anambra accident claims two lives

Two persons were confirmed dead in an accident involving a bus and two motorcycles near Odumodu junction along Awka-Onitsha expressway, Anambra, on Sunday night.

Andrew Kumapayi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

Mr Kumapayi said the accident, which occurred around 7 p.m., was caused by speed.

The FRSC boss noted that 13 people, eight male adults and five female adults, were involved in the accident, which claimed two lives.

According to him, the crash involved a Toyota Hiace bus with enlistment number AAA863XJ, and two motorcycles with registration numbers NSK808QT and AAl863XJ.

“The bus driver and the riders of the motorcycles were reportedly on top speed and had a head-on-collusion which caused the death of two male adults, while three female adults sustained injuries.

“The victims were rushed to Iyeanu hospital in Ogidi and the dead victims were handed over to their families after being confirmed dead by the doctors,’’ he said.

Mr Kumapayi said the Nigeria Police Force took the vehicle and motorcycles to their station for further investigation.

While condoling with the families of the dead, he warned motorists against excessive speeding, especially within built-up areas.

According to him, road traffic crashes are avoidable, if drivers are careful.(NAN)

