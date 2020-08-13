Obiano suspends 12 monarchs for alleged misconduct

Willie Obiano
Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has approved the suspension of 12 traditional rulers in the state for an initial period of one year with effect from Aug. 11, over alleged misconduct.

Greg Obi, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, who made this known in a statement on Thursday said the suspended monarchs travelled out of Anambra without government approval.

Mr Obi said the governor invoked the Anambra Traditional Rulers Law of 1981 to justify the suspension.

According to him, the suspended monarchs include Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando; Mark-Anthony Okonkwo of Alor; Chukuwma Orji of Ezinifite; G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha; Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfa and Nkeli Nelly of Igbarim.

Others are Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle; A. N. Onwuneme of Ikenga; Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo; S. O. Uche of Ezira; Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu.

“During the sanction period, you are required to stop holding yourselves out as traditional rulers and to cease from discharging traditional rulers’ functions in your communities or elsewhere in the state and beyond.

“This sanction may be lifted at the end of one year or renewed or upgraded in the intervening period depending on government’s review of your conduct.

“By this sanction, membership of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council is revoked, furthermore any appointment in other government committee is hereby rescinded,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this brings to 13 the number of traditional rulers suspended in the state in the last one month.

Peter Uyanwa of Ukwulu had been suspended in July over alleged misconduct by the governor for the same period. (NAN)

