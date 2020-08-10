Gov. Okowa names two new special advisers

Related News

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has charged the two newly appointed special advisers to justify their appointments by bringing their innovative ideas and strategies to bear in discharging their duties.

The governor gave the charge while swearing in the special advisers on Monday in Asaba, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the advisers are Emmanuel Ogidi, the immediate past National Vice-Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South; and Sunny Emeyese, a former member of House of Representatives.

Mr Okowa said the new advisers, being men of great pedigree in politics and governance, were expected to bring their wealth of experience into governance.

The governor said this was necessary as the state continued to wade through the fog of uncertainty occasioned by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Messrs Ogidi and Emeyese have been part and parcel of the political journey since 1999.

“They have proved themselves to be men of insight, competence, probity, and firm believers in the advancement of the collective good of our people, ever-willing and ready to contribute their quota to the growth and development of Delta.

“Messrs Ogidi and Emeyese have never shied away from the call to serve, notwithstanding the office ascribed to them. It speaks volumes of their faith, loyalty, commitment, and sincerity of purpose.

“I am persuaded, beyond any shadow of doubt whatsoever, that this administration stands to benefit immensely from their wealth of experience, wisdom and political sagacity. In the unusual times that we live in, we need every capable hand on board.

“Let me reiterate the fact that Special Advisers occupy a distinct role in our modern democratic setting.

“We need them for their expert policy inputs and ability to marry politics and policy to actualise the administration’s vision of a stronger Delta anchored on Prosperity, Peace and Progress.

“To the new appointees, I charge you to discharge your responsibilities in accordance with section 196 (Sub-section 1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“Having been part of our S.M.A.R.T agenda, I believe you are sufficiently acquainted with the key policy thrusts of this administration, hence I expect you to hit the ground running,” he said.

Mr Okowa said his administration had less than three years to fully deliver on its mandate.

He said the disruption caused by COVID-19 had placed a demand on citizens to work with a greater sense of urgency, unflagging enthusiasm, more creativity and innovative strategies.

Consequently, the governor urged every citizen, including appointees, to work assiduously to make up for time lost during the lockdown.

He charged the appointees to be fair and just in the discharge of their duties.

“I urge you to make fairness and equity your watchwords in the discharge of your duties.

“Public servants constantly come under the pressure to give preferential treatment to their kith and kin, but you must guard against such nepotistic considerations.

“While you are expected to be very active and contribute meaningfully to your immediate constituency, you must also realise that your obligation is to the good people of Delta, irrespective of their ethnic nationality, party affiliation, socio-economic status, or educational background.

“Having known both of you for a considerable length of time, I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you by this appointment,” he said.

Responding, Mr Ogidi thanked the governor for considering them worthy to be part of the team to build a “stronger Delta”.

He said they were abreast with the governor’s vision and would work with him to achieve the desired objectives of his administration.

