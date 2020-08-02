Abia governor sacks commissioner, council boss

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Sunday sacked the Commissioner for Transport, Ekele Nwaohanmuo.

Also relieved of his appointment is the interim head of Umenneochi council areas, Mathew One.

Chief of Staff to the governor, Anthony Agbazuere, announced the developments in a statement.

Two other Interim chairpersons Cherechi Nwogu of Aba South and his Aba North counterpart, Victor Ubani, were also suspended.

The governor also suspended the General Manager of the Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, (TIMAAS), Bright Ikokwu.

No reason was given for the sack and suspension of the officials.

Mr Agbazuere said the governor also approved the appointment of Tony Nwanmuo and Godswill Nwonoruo as commissioner nominees.

Also Eze Chikamnayo was named as the Transition Committee Chairperson nominee for Umunneochi Council.

“The deputy chairmen of the affected council areas are to take over the administration of the councils,” the statement said.

Mr Ikpeazu charged the deputy chairpersons to liaise with the Head of Service to set up task force teams to check environmental indiscipline and other vices in their areas.

He also disclosed that a task force team would be set for TIMASS to further check these vices.

