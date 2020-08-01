Police find wandering two-year-old in Anambra

Related News

The police Ccmmand in Anambra on Saturday said it found a two year-old male child who was wandering in Oba International Market, Idemili Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement made available to reporters in Awka, the police spokesman in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said the child was found by members of a vigilante group.

“On Aug. 1, at about 8:00 a.m., the Chairman, Vigilante Group, Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area brought a male child of about two years old to the police station in Oba. The child is about two feet tall, fair in complexion with small tribal marks.

“The boy was found wandering around Oba International Market and could neither mention his name, find his way back home nor state where he came from,” Mr Mohammed said.

He said the child is currently in the protective care of the divisional anti-human trafficking unit, Oba, pending identification by his parents or guardian.

Mr Mohammed said anyone with useful information that would enable the biological parents or close relatives identify him should come forward with it.

“Anyone with useful information about the child should report at the divisional police station, Oba or contact the PPRO, police Ccmmand in Anambra through GSM number 08060970639,” he said. (NAN)