COVID-19: Ugwuanyi directs Enugu civil servants to resume work August 3

Governor-Ifeanyi-Ugwuanyi-of-Enugu-State
Governor-Ifeanyi-Ugwuanyi-of-Enugu-State

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has directed all civil servants in the state to resume work on Monday, August 3, 2020.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, in Enugu on Wednesday.

The governor advised returning civil servants to observe all Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols for the containment of the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

They include handwashing with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, compulsory use of face shield/mask and maintaining physical distancing.

It would be recalled that following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the state government directed all civil servants in the state to work from their homes since March 23, 2020, as part of measures to contain the spread of the viral disease.

According to the statement, the state government has been paying salaries of civil servants, as and when due since the lockdown.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application