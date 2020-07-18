Anambra residents’ non-belief in coronavirus existence ‘frightening’ – Official

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano
Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano

The Anambra State government has called on residents of the state to take active precautionary measures against COVID-19, as the state’s confirmed cases continue to rise.

Vincent Okpala, the Commissioner for Health, made the appeal while speaking with journalists in Awka on Saturday.

He said the ministry had concluded plans to collaborate with the Joint Emergency Preparedness and Rapid Response Team to ensure that everybody in the state was not ignorant of the virus.

Mr Okpala, a medical doctor, said that COVID-19 confirmed cases in Anambra had risen to 118, while 67 had recovered and discharged and a record of 12 deaths reported in the state.

“It is frightening that at this point in time most residents of the state do not believe in the existence of the virus. It is time to take action to avoid wider spread of the virus,” he said.

He reminded the people of the state that the pandemic still exists and kills, hence the need for all to take responsibility and be safe and alive.

Mr Okpala said that being coronavirus positive was not a death sentence and advised the public to report to healthcare centres immediately they notice any symptom of the disease in their body.

“The virus is best treated at the early stage. There is no need to cover up the disease because it would be more dangerous,” he said.

He said that 69 per cent of the 118 confirmed cases in the state were men, while 31 were women.

Mr Okpala assured health workers’ of their protection against the virus and appealed that they should not relent in their service to humanity.

The commissioner assured that all interventions deployed to fight COVID-19 would be used in support of health system strengthening in the state.

“We are in constant touch with Representatives of World Health Organisation, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, UNICEF and Red Cross.

“Civil Society Organisations, among other critical bodies in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in Anambra.

“We need to keep fighting against the highly infectious and deadly disease to achieve positive results,” he said. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application