Police investigate murder of 4-year-old boy allegedly by own father

Heavily Armed Policemen
Heavily Armed Policemen (Photo: thenationonline)

The police command in Anambra says it has commenced investigation into the alleged murder of a four-year-old boy by his biological father.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Awka, noted that the suspect is 35 years old.

Mr Mohammed stated that the suspect also buried the boy’s corpse in a shallow grave in his compound, located at Ihite Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra.

He added that “on July 9, 2020, at about 3.21 p.m., police operatives attached to Azia Police Station arrested one Christian Alisigwe ‘m’ aged 35 years of Ihite Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra.

“The suspect allegedly used a cutlass and killed his own four-year-old biological son named Ebubechukwu Alisigwe of the same address and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in his compound.

“Police detectives visited the scene, exhumed the corpse and deposited same at Abam mortuary for autopsy, after he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

According to him, the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be prosecuted.

(NAN)

