Igbos are happy with Buhari – Arthur Eze

President Muhammadu Buhari has shown love and interest in the development of the South-East since he took over as the nation’s president, businessman and philantropist Arthur Eze has said.

Mr Eze spoke on Wednesday during the inauguration of Zone 13 Nigeria Police Headquarters at Ukpo, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said he was thankful to Mr Buhari and the police high command for their choice of his community as the headquarters of Zone 13.

“He is currently rehabilitating the Enugu-Onitsha highway, constructing the 2nd Niger Bridge and has approved this new police zone 13 for our people,” said Mr Eze, an indigene of Ukpo.

“We cannot thank him enough, and as a leader from the zone, I must say that we the Igbo people are happy with President Buhari and will continue to support his people-oriented programmes.’’

Mr Eze, who later handed over the key of the complex to a representative of the Inspector-General of Police, said that policemen deployed to the zone would have a fruitful working experience.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly-created zone covers the three South-East states of Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra.

Ebonyi was previously under Zone 6 in Calabar, while Enugu and Anambra were under Zone 9 with headquarters in Umuahia.

Earlier, in a message read on behalf of the IGP by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Celestine Okoye, Mr Adamu said that siting the zonal headquarters in Anambra would boost the operations of the police in the South-East.

He said the process of locating the zonal headquarters at Ukpo was not easy, thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for approving Ukpo community as zone 13 headquarters.

The IGP disclosed that the police authorities would soon inaugurate a Mobile Police Base in Nsugbe in the Anambra East Local Government Area.

He commended Mr Eze for his contributions toward the location of the zonal headquarters at Ukpo.

A former Commissioner of Police in Enugu and Edo States, Danmallam Mohammed, an assistant inspector-general, has since assumed duties as the pioneer officer in-charge of the new zone.

NAN reports that none of the three governors in the states under the zone was present at the inauguration ceremony attended by scores of traditional rulers, business executives and politicians from the three states in the zone. (NAN)