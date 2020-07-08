Domestic violence: Police arrest woman for allegedly killing husband in Abia

Related News

The Abia police command has arrested one Rose Uwaga for allegedly strangling her 83-year-old husband, Isa Uwaga, to death in Umuahia.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Geoffrey Ogbonnaya, confirmed the arrest of the woman, who was said to be in her early 70s, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Wednesday.

Mr Ogbonnaya, a superintendent of police, said that one of Mr Uwaga’s children, Ibeabuchi, reported the matter to the police around noon on July 2.

He said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.

He also said that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue “for possible autopsy in order to ascertain what actually killed the man”.

NAN also learnt that the two aged couple had a disagreement, which degenerated into fisticuffs at their residence at Ohobo-Afara Umuahia.

“During the fight, the man allegedly grabbed a machete to scare the wife but the woman reportedly overpowered him.

“The machete fell off his hand and the woman, who is huge, pinned him down by the neck and strangled him to death,” a resident of the area said on condition of anonymity.

Another account had it that the deceased might have slumped and died “out of exhaustion after his quarrel with his wife”.

“It is not possible that a woman of about 73 years can muster the strength to stangulate a man,” a friend to the family also said on condition of anonimity.

NAN further learnt that the relations of the deceased rallied round to bury him shortly after his death, according to Islamic rite, before Ibeabuchi reportedly alerted the police.

The suspect, who was said to have immediately gone into hiding, was later arrested and detained by the police.

According to a police source, Ibeabuchi stated in his report that his parents were quarrelling at the time he left the house.

“He further stated that by the time he returned, he saw the lifeless body of his father in a sitting position in their house,” the source further said. (NAN)