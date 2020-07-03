Gov. Ikpeazu appoints 13 new permanent secretaries

Related News

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Friday sworn in 13 new permanent secretaries, with a call on them to discharge their duties without fear or favour and promote the developmental programmes of the state government.

Mr Ikpeazu, while speaking at the ceremony in Umuahia, called on the newly sworn in officers to be good ambassadors of Abia, as well as abide by the oath of allegiance they swore to.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Ude Oko-Chukwu, commended the newly sworn in officers for reaching the climax of their career in the state Civil Service.

He said this was an indication that the officers had maintained a track record of commitment and dedication to duty.

Mr Ikpeazu urged the new permanent secretaries to evolve ideas that would encourage growth in their respective ministries and boost the development of the state.

Responding on behalf of permanent secretaries, Caroline Igwe, thanked the state government for finding them fit for the new position, which she described as a call to duty.

Mr Igwe said she was confident that they would live up to the government’s expectations and discharge their duties diligently.

The names of the other new Permanent Secretaries are; Kelechi Alozie, Ikechi Emelogu, Chukwunonye Okpara, Chianakwalam Egwu, Emea Mba and Ikenna Okoro.

Others are; Nwabueze Dike, Ijeoma Okere, Joy Nwanju, Franca Ekwueme, Iheanyichukwu Ubani and Beatrice Nwaka.

