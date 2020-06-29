Governor Umahi reshuffles cabinet

Related News

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has effected a major reshuffle of his cabinet.

The Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala, made this known in a statement in Abakaliki on Monday night.

No reason was given for the changes which affected over 20 appointees of the governor.

According to the statement, the Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Okorie, has been redeployed to the Ebonyi State Broadcasting Service to serve as Chairman of its Governing Board.

The governor named a former Accountant-General and Permanent Secretary Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Queen Agwu, as Acting Chief of Staff.

Also the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Chinwe Okah, is now to serve as Commissioner in charge of Market Development and Management.

Ogbonnaya Chukwu was deployed from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to Commerce and Industry.

Moses Oshibe, the Commissioner in charge of Ministry of Lands and Survey, is to head the ministry of rice mills development.

Uchenna Orji who was doubling as the Commissioner for Information and state Orientation as well as Acting Commissioner in charge of Human Capital Development and Monitoring is now to be in charge of Information and State Orientation only.

Also, the Commissioner for Environment, Emmanual Uguru, is to take over as Commissioner for Lands and Survey.

Jonah Egba who hitherto was in charge of the Ministry of Solid Mineral Development Communities is now the Commissioner for Environment.

Donatus Njoku, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, is now Commissioner for Solid Mineral Development.

The governor also reshuffled some other officers of government.

These include: Mojibade Ekuma Special SA-Finace now Acting Accountant General: Emeka Nwankwo – SA-ICT now SA-Finance and ICT; Chinyere Udoka – SA-Women Affairs (Central) now SA-Capital City; Francisca Okeke – SA-Women Affairs (South) now SA – Market Lot 1; Emeka Kenan Ofoke –SA-Market now SA-Market Lot 2; Chukwuma Ofoke – SA-Housing now SA-Market Lot 3.

Others are Philip Eworo – SA-Purvalization Plant now SA-Market Lot 4 and Nwakaego Nworie – Executive Assistant now SA-Market Lot 5.

The reshuffle also affected some permanent secretaries with Christaina Ukwuta, Accountant General now named the Permanent Secretary UBEB and Internal Revenue Services.

Also, Moses Agama, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development is now the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in-charge of Admin, Accounts, Salaries, Pensions and Returns.

Patricia Okorie – Permanent Secretary Ministry of Budget and Planning now Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in-charge of Budget, Audit, Debt Management Office (DMO) and SFTAS.

The governor also appointed Patience Okorie as SA Welfare, Wife of the Governor’s Office.

The reshuffle/redeployment and appointment according to Mr Ugbala takes effect from July 1.

The statement directed that all handing over and taking-over are to be completed on or before July 1.