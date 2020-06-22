Oby Ezekwesili loses mother

Related News

A former minister of education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has lost her mother. Cecilia Ujubuonu died in the late hours of Sunday.

She was 78.

An indigene of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, she was widowed after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

Born on April 18, 1942, Mrs Ujubuonu, a retired businesswoman, devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity, the statement said.

She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Mrs Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer, the statement added.

Until her death, she was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.