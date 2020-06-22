Oby Ezekwesili loses mother

Late Cecilia Ujubuonu
Late Cecilia Ujubuonu

A former minister of education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has lost her mother. Cecilia Ujubuonu died in the late hours of Sunday.

She was 78.

An indigene of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, she was widowed after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

Born on April 18, 1942, Mrs Ujubuonu, a retired businesswoman, devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity, the statement said.

She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Mrs Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer, the statement added.

Until her death, she was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application