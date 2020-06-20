COVID-19: Enugu assembly shut after member’s death

Enugu on map [Photo: Wikimedia Commons]
The speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi, has ordered the total shutdown and fumigation of the assembly complex.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Communication, Jeff Mbah, on Saturday in Enugu.

Mr Mbah said Mr Ubosi gave the order as a precautionary measure following the death of Chijioke Ugwueze, member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency.

“The speaker has ordered the immediate shutdown of the assembly complex for decontamination,” he said. “Also the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.”

”Our heartfelt sympathy go to Ugwueze family, the wife, the children, the people of Isi-Izo Constituency and all our distinguished colleagues in the house and the State Government for the irreparable loss,” Mr Mbah said. (NAN)

