Police arrest two teenagers for allegedly gang-raping 15-year-old girl

The Police Command in Ebonyi said on Saturday that it had arrested two teenage boys aged 15 and 14 for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the suspects had confessed to the crime.

Mr Odah said the incident happened at Nkelegu Ishieke community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

She said the police division at Ishieke arrested the suspects who allegedly defiled the victim in her father’s house as he was away for his daily business.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the suspects, though minors, would be remanded at the juvenile welfare home, if found guilty by the court.

“The only thing that can make children of this age to indulge in such an act is cultism and drugs.

“Fidelis Nwoye in the company of his daughter came to the station and reported that both suspects went to his house while he was at his shop, tore his daughter’s clothes and raped her.

“Though they are minors they will be charged to court as soon as we are done with the doctor’s report,” Ms Odah said.

She noted that there had been an increase in cases of rape in the country in recent times which had led to mass protest and a call for seperate court to prosecute rape suspects. (NAN)