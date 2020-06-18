Nsukka LGA loses Chairman

Enugu on map [Photo: Wikimedia Commons]
The Nsukka Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of its Chairman, Patrick Omeje.

Council Secretary, Damian Eze, in a statement on Thursday, said the passage of Mr Omeje on Tuesday was devastating.

Mr Eze said the sudden death of Mr Omeje had thrown the entire staff of Nsukka council into serious grief and mourning.

“It’s with hearts full of grief that we members of Nsukka Local Government Council announced the sudden death of our council boss (Omeje) whose sad event occurred on Tuesday June 16, after a brief illness.

“The death of our Chairman, an astute politician and seasoned administrator has dealt a heavy blow on the council as well as the entire Nsukka LGA,” he said.

He noted that it was because of his numerous achievements as council chairman that endeared him to many people as well as attracted many recognitions and chieftaincy titles to him.

He said the late chairman will be remembered for his honesty, kindness, good administrative qualities, fear of God as well as his boldness to speak the truth no matter ‘whose ox is gored’.

“We all have great respect for him and will miss his cheerfulness, humour, generosity and dedication to duty.

“But we are consoled that he lived a life worthy of emulation and died in active service while serving his fatherland,” he said.

“We pray that God will grant his soul eternal rest as well as give his family members the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Mr Eze said.

