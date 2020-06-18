Man rapes seven-year-old in Onitsha

Heavily Armed Policemen
Heavily Armed Policemen (Photo: thenationonline)

The Police Command in Anambra have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl at Okpoko near Onitsha.

The state’s Police Spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in Awka on Thursday in a statement, gave the identity of the suspect as Chigbo Akpoluobi, a resident of Obodoukwu Road, Nkitaku, Okpoko, Anambra.

Mr Mohammed said the suspect allegedly lured the girl to his apartment on June 14, to rape her.

“On June 16, at about 12: 30p.m., following a tip off, police operatives attached to the Okpoko Division, arrested one Chigbo Akpoluobi for defiling a seven-year -old girl.

“The scene was visited by police detectives and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination.

“Meanwhile, the suspect has voluntarily confessed to the offence,” the police spokesman said.

According to him, the State Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation.

He added that the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution after investigation. (NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application