Tipper kills two, injures eight in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra says two persons were killed and eight others sustained injuries when a truck conveying sand lost control and rammed into a motor park on Tuesday.

The Command’s spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, said in a statement on Wednesday that the accident occurred at about 6:23 p.m. at P.N. Emerah Motor Park along Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the presence of police personnel, who arrived the scene almost immediately, prevented angry youths from mobbing the truck driver.

“On June 16, at about 6:23pm a 911 Tipper with Registration XA445NSK driven by one Okafor Patrick, 55, lost control while in motion along Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by old defunct NITEL Onitsha and crashed into P.N. Emerah Park.

“As a result, eight persons sustained varying degree of injuries.

“Police operatives attached to CPS Onitsha quickly mobilised to the scene and rushed victims to Toronto hospital where the doctor confirmed two female victims dead on arrival while six others are responding to treatment,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said the corpses had been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination while the obstruction by the accident had been cleared to enable free flow of traffic.

He added that the tipper driver was arrested and the case was under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The command urges the public whose relations were not seen to check at Toronto hospital, Onitsha, for possible identification of the victims,” he said.

‘Brake failure’

According to the Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi, the accident was caused by a brake failure.

“It was gathered that the driver of the tipper lost control of the vehicle after the brakes failed and in the process rammed into people,” Mr Kumapayi said.

“A young female lotto attendant together with another male victim were confirmed dead by doctors at Toronto Hospital, Onitsha where the victims were rushed to by the FRSC rescue team from Upper-Iweka Outpost.

“A total of 10 victims (five male adults and five female adults) were involved in the crash, three males and five females sustained various degrees of injuries,” he said.

The Sector Commander expressed condolences to the families of the dead and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

He also urged vehicle owners and drivers, especially, articulated vehicles, to always ensure that their vehicles were checked and serviced regularly, especially, their brake systems, before embarking on any trip. (NAN)