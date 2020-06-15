Couple found dead in Imo apartment – Police

Related News

The police in Imo State on Sunday found a couple, Cynthia Obieshi and Samuel Osuji, dead inside their apartment.

A statement by the spokesperson of the state police, Godson Ikeokwu, said the police were alerted before they stormed the couple’s 19 Vic-Mic lodge apartment located near JMJ Bus.

According to him “when we arrived at the compound, we broke the door leading to Mr Samuel’s apartment and found the lifeless bodies of Cynthia and Samuel.”

The spokesman said “the late Cynthia visited her boyfriend, late Samuel, on Saturday, June 13, and passed the night but unfortunately, both of them didn’t wake up the next morning.”

Mr Ikeokwu said preliminary investigations suggest that they may have died as a result of (hard) drug consumption.

He added that the remains of the deceased persons have been deposited in the morgue, while an investigation is in progress.

The statement reads, “On the June 14 at about 9am, acting on a report recieved at the Police station, operatives of the Divisional Police hqrs, Nekede/Ihiagwa Division moved to room 19 Vic-Mic lodge situated around JMJ Bus stop, broke into the room and found the lifeless body (sic) of one Cynthia Obieshi and one Samuel Osuji.

“It was revealed that the said Cynthia visited her boyfriend late Samuel on the June 13 and passed the night but unfortunately both of them couldn’t wake up the next morning.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the above diseased (sic) persons may have died as result of drug consumption.

“Meanwhile, the corpses has (have) been deposited in the morgue, while investigation is in progress.”