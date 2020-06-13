Four die as truck rams into bus conveying burial attendees

Four persons died while six others sustained injuries on Friday when a truck rammed into a bus conveying funeral attendees in Anambra State.

The accident happened along Ogidi-Abatete road in Idemili North LGA of the state.

The incident involved a Mecedez tipper loaded with sand and a 608 bus, with 19 persons on board.

The passengers were going to a funeral when the vehicles collided.

A witness said the tipper driver lost control of the vehicle when his tyre burst then ran into the bus.

“Most of them were members of the same family going for a burial ceremony,” he said.

Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra, Pascal Anigbo, confirmed the incident.

He said the corpses had been deposited at the hospital morgue while the injured were receiving treatment.

“At about 5.20 p.m. on Friday 12 June, 2020, we received a distress call on a fatal Road Traffic Crash (RTC) which occurred at about 5.15pm near Buckie Polytechnic, along Ogidi-Abatete road. FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command were immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash.

“The crash involved a Mercedes Benz 608 with registration number AA205DMA driven by one Ezeugwu Christopher and a Mercedes Benz Tipper with enlistment number XD651GDD, drivers name given as FC Ugwumba.

“Casualties involved included, Seventeen (17) adult males, One (1) female adult and One (1) female child. Totalling Nineteen (19).They were all rushed to Twinkle Hospital, Ogidi by members of the community.

“Six (6) male adult victims in critical condition were referred to Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital, Ogidi. Information reaching us after a Hospital Follow-Up today Saturday 13 June, 2020 states that Four (4) have been confirmed dead by doctors at Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The Sector Commander FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi, condoles with the family of the deceased and wishes the injured victims quick recovery, warning vehicle owners and drivers against the use of expired or worn-out tyres, particularly during rainy season.

“He equally advises that only brand new tyres should be used in vehicles as most fairly used tyres, popularly called tokunbo tyres are expired.”

