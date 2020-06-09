Six dead in Anambra road accident

Related News

The Anambra State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi, on Tuesday confirmed the death of six people as a container fell on vehicles and tricycles along Awka-Onitsha expressway.

Mr Kumapayi, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said the brakes of a trailer carrying a 20ft container failed, and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell on six others.

The commander said the accident occurred at about 10.46 a.m. at TRACAS bus stop.

“The fatal multiple road traffic crash involved a Mack Trailer with registration number UMA259XB, a Toyota Previa with registration number ENU849XE, another Toyota Precis with registration number ENU575ZU and a Toyota Sienna with registration number JJT434ZF.

“Two tricycles with registration numbers AAH705UW and AGU482QE and another without registration number were also involved in the crash.

“A total of 10 people (eight male adults and two female adults) were involved in the crash. The victims were rushed to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha by the FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost.

“Out of the 10 people involved, six, (five male and one female) were confirmed dead at the hospital, while four males were critically injured, but are responding to treatment.

“The corpses were deposited at the morgue in the same hospital,” the sector commander said.

Mr Kumapayi said the obstruction created by the crash was cleared by Julius Berger Construction Company and the vehicles towed to Central Police Station, Onitsha.

While consoling the families of the victims, he warned motorists, especially articulated vehicle operators, against plying the highway with faulty vehicles.

“They should ensure that their vehicles are checked and serviced regularly, with particular interest on the brake systems to avoid unnecessary road mishaps and death,” he said.

(NAN)