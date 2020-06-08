Coronavirus: Gov Ikpeazu says he’s stable after testing positive

Related News

The governor of Abịa State, Okezie Ikpeazụ, has assured the people of Abịa State that he is in a stable condition after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He urged them not to panic as contacting the deadly virus is not a death sentence.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said the governor is in stable and high spirit, despite testing positive to the virus.

Mr Ememanka said that his boss, who had earlier tested negative to COVID-19, decided to go for a second test as a measure of removing every doubt surrounding his COVID-19 status.

He disclosed that the governor, who has already gone into isolation, is being closely monitored by a team of experienced medical personnel.

“The Governor, whose second Covid-19 test returned positive yesterday, said that his decision to present himself for a second test was to remove all doubts about his status, after testing negative initially,” Mr Ememanka said.

“As your Governor, I have a responsibility to do what is right and keep our people fully updated about my health status.”

According to Mr Ememanka, Mr Ikpeazu maintained that testing positive to the virus is not a death sentence and appealed to residents not to panic.

Mr Ikpeazu is the first governor in the Southeast to be infected with the virus.

The state has seen a spike in cases recently. Last night, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 67 new cases in the state.

This took the total number of infected cases in the state to 83, second to Ebonyi with 103 in the Southeast.

Imo State has 68 cases, while Enugu and Anambra states have 30 and 29 cases respectively.