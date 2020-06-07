There are moles in my government – Governor Umahi

David Umahi
Dave Umahi, Ebonyi State Governor

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has openly acknowledged the existence of moles in his government but insisted that his administration had nothing to hide.

Mr Umahi’s position is contained in a social media comment posted on Sunday.

He was reacting to a post by a WhatsApp group participant accusing the former Secretary to the State Government, Bernard Odoh, of “unholy alliance with a particular incumbent governor of a South-Eastern state”.

Mr Umahi, who reiterated his earlier warning that government appointees should not castigate another governor or other officials, urged his critics to visit the Ebonyi government’s information website for information they needed.

“Those who want to betray me will end up fighting the wind as there is nothing to betray except, may be, a display of ingratitude to God.

“Those who sit on the fence in defending their government will definitely receive the same reward whenever they need defence from government.

“Anyone who supports him (Odoh) or his betrayal will also get betrayed especially at a time of his or her greatest need,” Mr Umahi said.

Mr Umahi, while challenging the moles in his government to send his post to whoever they cared, described the said governor as his friend “even before now”.

“Whenever someone becomes a governor, he is no more the property of anyone else other than God and the people,” he said.

He enjoined his supporters to leave the said governor or the ruling party at the federal level out of any accusation, insisting that Mr Odo was not in the mentioned state’s government house as alleged by the WhatsApp group participant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Ebonyi government had been having a running battle with the former SSG over the disbursement of the small and medium scale agricultural fund in 2016.

State government officials and Mr Odoh’s supporters have resorted to the social media to air their views and, in most cases, cast aspersions on one another over the panel of inquiry set up by the government to investigate the disbursement.

They have also traded accusations over the petition written by Mr Odo to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), urging the anti-graft body to investigate the disbursements.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application