Governor calls army, police to restore order in warring Ebonyi communities

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has asked the Nigerian Army and Police to restore law and order in Isinkwo-Ukawu and Abaomege communities of Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The directive which is contained in a statement signed by Uchenna Orji, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, on Sunday, stated that the governor is saddened by developments in both communities.

The statement said that the governor expressed dismay that youth in the communities had taken ‘laws into their hands’ and inflicted injuries on people because of land dispute.

“The state government has henceforth taken over the disputed land effective from June 6, 2020, in line with the laws of the state.

“The governor has directed the state Commissioner for Lands and Survey to immediately acquire the disputed land for the government, in overriding public interest,” the statement read.

The statement added that Mr Umahi further warned both communities to ‘pull out’ completely from the disputed land.

“All concerned are to take this matter seriously,” the statement read.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that similar violence had erupted in Izzi recently where seven houses were burnt at Amuzu village in Igbeagu community of Izzi Local Government Area, over a village headship tussle.

The crisis resulted in the arrest of eight persons by the police, including the traditional ruler.

(NAN)