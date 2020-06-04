Nigerian police declare man wanted for kissing a minor

Related News

A Nigerian man who is captured in a trending video kissing a minor has been declared wanted by the police.

The bearded man is seen in the 24-seconds video kissing the little girl at least thrice, while he and the girl turned their face to look into the camera. The girl should be between two to three years old.

The relationship between the man and the girl is unknown at the time of filing this report.

A Twitter post by the Complaint Response Unit of the police (@PoliceNG_CRU), Thursday evening, said anyone with useful information that could lead to the man’s arrest should report to the police.

A message posted by The Viral Trendz (@TheViralTrendz) on the microblogging site identified the wanted man as Adeyeye O. Babatunde. He is said to be a final year student at the Lagos State University, Lagos, South-West Nigeria.

The Viral Trendz said Mr Babatunde deactivated his Facebook account when the video surfaced on social media.

Nigerians have been outraged over the recent murder of a university student, Vera Omozuwa, in Benin City, Edo state.

Most Nigerians believe Ms Omozuwa was raped by her attackers inside the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ikpoba Hill.

The incident, in addition to other rape cases, has prompted a nationwide call on Nigerian authorities to take firmer actions against rape and other sex-related crimes.