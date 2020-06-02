Gov. Uzodimma inaugurates investigative panel on collapsed building

Hope Uzodinma in, Emeka Ihedioha out in Imo
Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Tuesday inaugurated a panel of inquiry into the recent collapsed eight-storey building in the state to determine the major cause of the incident.

Mr Uzodinma inaugurated the panel at the executive chamber, Government House on Tuesday in Owerri, the state capital.

He said during the ceremony that the panel should among other things, determine if the contractors of the building followed due process before the collapse.

Mr Uzodimma also urged the panel to recommend appropriate sanction against owners of buildings that fell short of standard.

He also urged it to recommend possible ways of avoiding future incidence of building collapse in the state.

The Chairman of the panel, Jude Obidiegwu, thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the assignment and promised that the committee will not disappoint the government on the assignment.

An eight-storey building under construction located at Yar’ Adua Drive in Owerri collapsed in May.

The incident claimed four lives, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application