Gov. Uzodimma inaugurates investigative panel on collapsed building

Related News

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Tuesday inaugurated a panel of inquiry into the recent collapsed eight-storey building in the state to determine the major cause of the incident.

Mr Uzodinma inaugurated the panel at the executive chamber, Government House on Tuesday in Owerri, the state capital.

He said during the ceremony that the panel should among other things, determine if the contractors of the building followed due process before the collapse.

Mr Uzodimma also urged the panel to recommend appropriate sanction against owners of buildings that fell short of standard.

He also urged it to recommend possible ways of avoiding future incidence of building collapse in the state.

The Chairman of the panel, Jude Obidiegwu, thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the assignment and promised that the committee will not disappoint the government on the assignment.

An eight-storey building under construction located at Yar’ Adua Drive in Owerri collapsed in May.

The incident claimed four lives, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

(NAN)