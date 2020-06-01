Protesters burn down house of commissioner’s husband

Related News

A mob, on Saturday, set ablaze the home of Celestine Okah, the husband of Ebonyi State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Wendy Uchechi-Okah.

The incident occurred in Elugwu Ettam in Okpuitumo Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

According to a resident of the community, Mr Okah was accused of sponsoring cultists and kidnappers in the community but he vehemently denied the charge.

However, despite his denial, he was summoned by the village head who ordered him to swear to an oath to prove his innocence, in line with the customs and tradition of the community.

But, Mr Okah, it was gathered, refused to swear the oath.

He instead reported the matter to the police.

His refusal and involvement of the police infuriated the youth who pounced on him before moving to vandalise his house and set fire to the property.

Not done, they proceeded to burn another building belonging to a member of the community who has a child named after the commissioner.

By the time the police arrived at the scene, they only succeeded in rescuing Mr Okah and took him out of the area.

The community members, it was learnt, later warned Mr Okah not to enter the community again.

Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She said when officers went back on Sunday with the state commissioner for border peace and internal security, they discovered that the community members had dug a deep trench to prevent the police from entering the community.

She said the officers were able to restore order in the area and warned the community to follow the path of peace in settling their dispute with the victim.

The victim’s whereabouts could not be ascertained at the time of this report as calls to his phone lines were not answered.

His wife, the commissioner, Uchechi Okah, refused to comment on the development when our reporter called her on phone.

“I don’t want to make any comment for now,” she said.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Emegha, accused members of the community of taking the law into their hands.

He, however, said the state government had waded into the matter with a view to amicably settling it.