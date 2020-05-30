Runaway COVID -19 case in Aba surrenders self, family to hospital

Coronavirus File Photo (Photo Credit: Time Magazine)

A runaway coronavirus positive case in Aba, Abia State, has surrendered himself and members of his family to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Aba, for management of his sickness.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Okeiyi Kalu, made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists in Aba on Saturday.

The positive case was declared wanted on Thursday by the Abia Government, after he disappeared from a holding facility in Aba, having heard that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Kalu said the patient reported at the IDH by 8.05 a.m. on Saturday with his wife and other family members.

He said the state rapid response team ambulance had taken them to the State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Center, Amachara, Umuahia, for isolation and management.

According to him, having taken the patient and the family into custody at the specialist hospital, the family members would be tested for the virus.

The commissioner said the tracing of other contacts of the runaway patient had already begun.

He said that three patients currently being treated at the isolation center, including a 19-year-old man from Afugiri, Umuahia, and a 30-year-old man from Ofeme, Umuahia, would be discharged on Saturday.

Mr Kalu further disclosed that the third person to be discharged was a Lagos-based indigene of Olokoro, Umuahia, who returned to plan the burial of his relative, a COVID-19 patient who died in Kano.

The commissioner said that the trio were fit for discharge after testing negative twice consecutively. (NAN)

