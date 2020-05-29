Kidnapped Nigerian journalist regains freedom

Related News

The kidnapped official of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Chinyere Okoye, has regained freedom, an official has said.

Mrs Okoye, who is the assistant manager, news, current affairs, at NTA Channel 6, Aba, Abia State, was kidnapped on Wednesday in Aba after she closed from work.

Though information about her release was still sketchy, it was learnt that she regained her freedom on Friday morning.

It was not immediately clear if any ransom was paid to secure her freedom.

Mrs Okoye was reportedly released on Friday after operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police tactical units stormed the kidnappers den.

Mrs Okoye, after her release, was taken to the SARS facility in Aba, where she was later joined by her family members and friends.

According to a source, the police team acting on information stormed a compound in Mgboko, Obete in Obingwa local government of the state and cordoned off the area. They later secured her release from her abductors.

The owner of the property where the NTA journalist was kept was reportedly arrested while the abductors fled.

The Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi, confirmed the release of the journalist.

“The Governor directed security agencies to recover her within 48 hours and we are happy that she has been recovered,” he said. “But beyond that, there has been further directive from the governor to clamp down on those who are involved in this nefarious activities of kidnapping.”

Police spokesman, Godfrey Ogbonna, could not be reached for comments.