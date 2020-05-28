Abia declares COVID-19 patient wanted

Related News

The Abia State Government has declared wanted a man it said disappeared after testing positive for COVID-19.

The government said the man, Emmanuel Ononiwu, had refused to present himself for medical management and isolation.

The state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, stated this on Thursday in a statement.

He said the resident of Aba, the commercial centre of the state, escaped from a temporary holding facility in Aba prior to his movement to an isolation centre.

“All subsequent appeals made to him through his phone line fell on deaf ears as he insisted that he will not turn himself in and has gone ahead to switch off his line along with that of his spouse who is also required to come in immediately for testing,” the commissioner said.

Mr Okiyi-Kalu said the last tracked location of the patient was around Asa Triangle in Aba South LGA.

“If seen anywhere, please report to the nearest security agency or call 0700 2242 362, but do not approach him without full protection to avoid infection.

“Enforcement teams all over the state are also advised to be on the lookout and take him in as soon as he is found.

Mr Kalu advised all those who had contact with the patient in the past 14 days “to call our numbers and submit themselves for testing.

“We strongly advise all citizens and residents to be vigilant and take necessary measures to protect themselves.

“Do not leave your house without wearing your face mask appropriately and ensure you maintain social distance at all times.

“COVID-19 is real and if we take responsibility as individuals we can win the battle against the virus in our state and country,” he said.

Abịa State in Southeast Nigeria according to the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has 10 confirmed cases as of May 27.