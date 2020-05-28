Nigerian journalist kidnapped in Abịa

Related News

A female reporter with the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, Aba, Chinyere Okoye, has been kidnapped, an official has said.

She was kidnapped Wednesday night by unknown gunmen after close of work.

It was gathered that she was picked up in front of her gate as she tried to enter her compound.

The kidnappers were said to have driven her away in her own car.

Her kidnap is coming on the heels of the kidnap of Pacesetter FM presenter, Chinenye Iwuoha, few weeks back.

Mrs Iwuoha was later released a few days after her kidnap.

General Manager NTA Aba, Nwadi Elobuike, who confirmed the incident expressed shock at the development.

She noted that she left the station after the 7 p.m. news, “about the same time with Chinyere only to be alerted of the development as she was about to enter her house.”

The victim has been a staff of the Enugu NTA Zonal Office until her recent transfer to Aba.