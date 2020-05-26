Lawmaker’s brother found dead in car boot

Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.
Nigeria Police officers .

The younger brother of an Ebonyi House of Assembly member has been found dead in his car boot along the Abakaliki/Afikpo expressway.

The deceased, Samuel Aleke, reportedly left his house Saturday evening May 23 and was not seen until the next day when his corpse was discovered inside the boot of his car.

He was the younger brother of the member representing Ebonyi North-west in the state house of assembly, Victor Aleke.

A source who requested non-attribution said that the deceased had informed the wife that he was going to collect an earpiece from a friend.

The source noted that would be the last time his three children kids and pregnant wife would see him alive.

The source stated that after several hours of waiting for his return to no avail, the wife raised alarm and the search for him commenced.

His body was found the next day inside the trunk of his car.

The source revealed that the deceased had wounds on his face and back which suggest he was attacked.

READ ALSO: LASU postpones convocation indefinitely over Coronavirus

The source added that the matter has been reported to the police.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She said the corpse was recovered by the police along Nkwagu axis of the expressway.

She confirmed the deceased said he was going to collect an earpiece and purchase recharge card.

Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, said the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary adding that investigation was on.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application