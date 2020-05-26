Lawmaker’s brother found dead in car boot

Related News

The younger brother of an Ebonyi House of Assembly member has been found dead in his car boot along the Abakaliki/Afikpo expressway.

The deceased, Samuel Aleke, reportedly left his house Saturday evening May 23 and was not seen until the next day when his corpse was discovered inside the boot of his car.

He was the younger brother of the member representing Ebonyi North-west in the state house of assembly, Victor Aleke.

A source who requested non-attribution said that the deceased had informed the wife that he was going to collect an earpiece from a friend.

The source noted that would be the last time his three children kids and pregnant wife would see him alive.

The source stated that after several hours of waiting for his return to no avail, the wife raised alarm and the search for him commenced.

His body was found the next day inside the trunk of his car.

The source revealed that the deceased had wounds on his face and back which suggest he was attacked.

The source added that the matter has been reported to the police.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She said the corpse was recovered by the police along Nkwagu axis of the expressway.

She confirmed the deceased said he was going to collect an earpiece and purchase recharge card.

Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, said the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary adding that investigation was on.