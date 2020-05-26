Motorcyclist dies in Anambra accident

The Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi, on Tuesday confirmed the death of a motorcyclist at Orie Akwu-Ukwu on the Owerri-Onitsha highway.

Mr Kumapayi, who confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, said the unidentified motorcyclist was hit by a Toyota Siena car.

The commander said the accident which occurred at about 10 a.m. was caused by over-speeding

“It was gathered that an unregistered motorcycle was hit by a Toyota Sienna with registration number YAB 549 WD.

“One out of the two male adults involved in the crash, who happened to be the motorcyclist, lost his life.

“On getting to the scene of the accident, the FRSC rescue team reported that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force were already on ground. They took the corpse of the victim to Gateway Mortuary in Oba, near Onitsha.

“The policemen also took the driver of the Toyota Sienna to their station.’’

Mr Kumapayi said that clearing of obstruction was going on at the scene of the crash to ensure the free flow of traffic.

He warned motorists against over-speeding, which he said, could lead to loss of control and road accidents.



