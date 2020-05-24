Enugu govt provides details of two new COVID-19 cases

Related News

The Enugu State Government has provided more information on the two new COVID-19 cases in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced two new cases for Enugu late on Saturday, bringing the total in the state to 18.

The NCDC did not, however, provide any details of the two new cases.

The Enugu Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, provided the details in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Obi said that the first new case was a 45-year-old man who came into Enugu on May 21 from Lagos while the second was a 62-year-old mother-in-law of the 16th positive patient.

“The total number of cases for Enugu State is now 18, with 10 active cases and eight discharged.

“The first new case (Case 17) is a 45-year-old male who hails from Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu State and lives in Lagos State but still managed to make his way to Enugu State on the 21st of May, 2020 in spite of restrictions on inter-state movement.

“Concerned members of his community alerted the health authorities since he was already ill, leading to his assessment and testing and his result returned positive for COVID-19 on the 23rd of May 2020.

“The second new case (Case 18) is the 62-year-old mother-in-law of Case 16 who has become a positive contact.

“Case 16 as earlier reported evaded the inter-state boundary restriction, all the way from Lagos state and across several other states, obviously assisted by unscrupulous individuals to bury her recently deceased husband in their community in Igbo-Etiti LGA of Enugu State,” he said.

He said evading or assisting anyone to evade the inter-state movement restriction was unlawful and of no benefit, while also contributing to the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

Mr Obi added that such actions were militating against the measures put in place by the state government to prevent the spread of the virus.

He urged residents to comply with the public health advisory of the Federal Ministry of Health, the NCDC and the Enugu State Ministry of Health.

Nigeria has so far recorded 7,526 cases including 2,174 recoveries and 221 deaths.