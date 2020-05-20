Majority of COVID-19 cases in Ebonyi are ‘telephone accessories sellers’ – Governor

Related News

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has stated that majority of those infected with coronavirus in the state are those who sell phones and accessories.

Mr Umahi said this during the weekly state broadcast held at the New Government House, Centenary City in Abakaliki, the state’s capital, on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by his special assistant on media, Francis Nwaze, the state has so far recorded 13 cases.

A breakdown of the 13 cases showed that six are from Izzi, a local government in the state.

“Governor Umahi explained that most of those that tested positive are telephone accessories sellers,” the release said.

Breakdown

The statement explained further:

“…an index case who returned from Ondo State, South-west, Nigeria, he is from Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State. The second person, from Izzi, returned from Delta State. The third case is also from Izzi who returned from Delta State.

“The fourth case, who is from Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State is said to have returned from Enugu State. Meanwhile, the 5th case, from Izzi LGA Ebonyi State returned from Imo State. In the same vein, the 6, 7, and 8 cases are a father, mother, and son, from Izzi.”

The governor said the 9th case returned from Oyo State.

“The 10th case is a native of Ezza North.The 11th case is from Izzi who came back from Delta State. The twelfth case is from Izzi who came back from Delta State. The 13th case is from Ohaozara LGA who recently returned from Lagos State.”

Assurances, warning

The governor assured that arrangements have been made for their reintegration into the society after total recovery.

“Specifically, the State’s Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources will see how to create agriprenuerial facilities for them,” the statement read.

It further advised the people to take proactive measures necessary for their safety.

“The reason is that all the cases we have had, they don’t show any symptoms of the disease at all,” the governor said.

The governor also announced that there may be another lockdown if the cases continue to rise.

“And this will be by general consensus with the general public. We have to lock down and defeat this monster called COVID-19.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria currently has 6401 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1734 persons discharged and 192 deaths as of Tuesday night.

Lagos continues to top the chart with 2755 cases, followed by Kano – 842, FCT – 427, Katsina – 281,Borno – 227, Bauchi – 224, Jigawa – 205, Ogun – 178, Kaduna – 152 , Oyo – 143, Gombe- 136, Sokoto – 113, Edo – 119 and Zamfara – 84 .

Others are Kwara – 65, Rivers- 53, Osun – 42, Plateau – 50, Kebbi and Yobe – 32, Nasarawa – 34, Delta – 27, Niger – 22, Adamawa – 26, Ondo – 20 and Ekiti – 19.