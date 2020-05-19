Mother, daughter electrocuted in Anambra

Police officers used to illustrate the story (Photo Credit: Cfr.org)
A 55-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter were on Monday evening electrocuted in their shop located along Nnewichi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased were reportedly in their shop when a high tension wire fell on its roof electrocuting them.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Also, the spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Pascal Anigbo, said the victims were already dead before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from Nnewi unit command.

“At about 5.01pm, it was reported that a high tension wire opposite St. Peters Clavers, along Nnewi-Nnobi road cut and fell on the roof of a shop, electrocuting two (2) female adult victims.

“The victims were rushed to Rose of Sharon Hospital before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from Nnewi Unit Command,” he said

“The team on reaching the hospital, learnt that the doctors had confirmed them dead,” he added.

He said the corpses have been deposited at the same hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

