Two coronavirus patients recover in Enugu – Official

The Enugu State Ministry of Health says two of the COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in the state have now tested negative.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, said in a statement issued on Sunday that they were being assessed for discharge from the isolation and treatment centre where they had been receiving treatment.

Mr Obi explained that the two cases were the three-year old and 13-year old contacts of the third case in the state, an indigene of Bauchi State with a travel history to and from Jos, Plateau.

“The unwavering support and commitment of the Enugu State Government ably led by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has continued to yield good results as the motivated staff of the ministry continue to work tirelessly to identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 cases.

“The good people of Enugu State are still encouraged to continue to comply with the directives of the Federal Government and the Enugu State Government on containment of the spread of COVID-19.

“As well comply with the precautionary measures in the public health advisory of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the state Ministry of Health,’’ he said.

It would be recalled that before now the state had 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and had successfully treated and discharged two patients about a month ago.

The state has 10 active cases it is treating in its isolation centres.

(NAN)

