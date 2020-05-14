Man stabs cousin to death over mango

Tragedy struck Thursday in Mgboko Mgboko Umuoria in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State as a man stabbed his cousin to death after a disagreement over mango.

The incident, which happened around 1:30 p.m., threw the community into shock and mourning.

Witnesses said the victim’s son had gone to the home of his uncle identified as Chinedu Omeonu, to pick dropped mangoes, but was badly beaten by Mr Omeonu.

The child’s father, Solomon Orji, hurried to his cousin’s house to inquire why he would flog his son to a state of unconsciousness.

Both men quarreled and Mr Orji took his son home.

As he walked home, the assailant reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and went after the deceased before stabbing him at the base of the neck. Mr Orji died instantly.

Angered by the incident, youth of the community arrested Mr Omeonu and handed him over to the police.

A police spokesman in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect was in police custody and would be prosecuted after investigation.

