COVID-19: Anambra govt. donates 400 bags of rice to Muslim community

The Anambra State government, on Wednesday, donated over 400 bags of rice to the Muslim community in the state to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Solo Chukwulobelu, made the presentation to the Chairman of the Muslim Council in the state, Abdulrahaman Zuberu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rice was distributed to different Muslim groups in the state.

Mr Chukwulobelu said the state government was concerned about the welfare and wellbeing of both the indigenes of the state and non-indigenes.

He urged the leaders of the Muslims to sensitise their members on the need to observe all the COVID-19 precautionary tips in order to win the fight against the virus.

While receiving the item, Mr Zuberu commended the state government for the gesture, saying that Gov. Willie Obiano had given the community a sense of belonging in the state.

He assured government of the community’s readiness to join hands with it to curtail the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

Also speaking, Garba Haruna, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Muslim Affairs, who was part of the delegation that received the items, described the governor as a detribalised leader.

“Gov. Willie Obiano is truly a leader with the heart of gold. We appreciate this gesture and pledge our support to his administration,” he said.

(NAN)