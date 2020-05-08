9-year-old tests positive for coronavirus in Enugu

Related News

A preteen aged nine was confirmed positive for coronavirus in Enugu State, the state government has announced.

A statement by the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Obi Ikechukwu, said the case increased the number of confirmed cases to nine.

Mr Ikechukwu said the minor is a contact of the fourth case reported in Enugu who had travel history.

Read the full statement below:

NEW CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19 IN ENUGU STATE

There is another newly confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Enugu State.

This case is a nine year old child contact of the fourth case reported in Enugu who had positive travel history.

Thus the total number of cases ever reported in Enugu now rises to Nine (9) with seven (7) active cases.

The patient has been admitted into one of our Isolation and Treatment Centres, further contacts are being identified and line listed, and necessary samples will be taken for testing.

Also decontamination of the patient’s home has been promptly carried out.

People of Enugu State are reminded to stay at home, and only go out when absolutely necessary.

Further when going out, you are strongly advised to wear an appropriate cloth face mask, avoid touching the front of the mask, and to always remove the mask from both ears at once, wash and iron if possible once you get home.

Continue to practice physical/social distancing of at least 2m (or 6ft) apart from each other.

Practice proper respiratory hygiene (cough or sneeze into your elbow, use tissue if you must and discard immediately into a safe and secure bin).

Wash your hands as often as possible with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds (or the length of time it takes you to sing the happy birthday song twice) or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer when there is no facility to allow you to wash your hands.

Finally sanitize surfaces all round you as often as possible with a 1in6 mixture of bleach and water.

If you think you are ill with COVID 19 symptoms or know someone with COVID 19 symptoms, do not hesitate to call the numbers 08182555550 or 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010.

If I do these, I protect you, if you do these you protect me!

Stay Safe!

Signed

Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu

Hon. Commissioner for Health, Enugu State