Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom

NUJ logo
Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ logo [Photo credit: nuj.org.ng]

A presenter with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Pacesetter FM, Umuahia, Chinenye Iwuoha, who was abducted on Monday night has regained her freedom.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Jane Agbede, confirmed the release of the journalist to journalists in Umuahia on Thursday.

Mrs Agbede said Ms Iwuoha was released unconditionally on Wednesday night by her captors, following heavy pressure from the police.

Ms Iwuoha was kidnapped by armed bandits while returning from work.

It was learnt that the suspects accosted the official Toyota Hilux van, conveying home the victim and General Manager of the station, Uche Ndukwu.

The suspects reportedly shot several times at the driver, Kingsley Onyeokuche, before taking Ms Iwuoha away to an unknown destination, while the GM and another occupant of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

READ ALSO: How I spent two days in kidnappers’ den – Catholic priest

The yet-to-be identified kidnap suspects were said to have demanded N20 million ransom before they would release her.

Meanwhile, Mr Onyeokuche, who was reportedly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where the bullets were extracted, was said to be responding to treatment.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.