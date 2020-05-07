Kidnapped Abịa based Radio Presenter regains freedom

Related News

A staff of Radio Nigeria, Pacesetter FM Umuahia, Abia State, Chinenye Iwuoha, who was kidnapped on Monday in Umuahia, has regained her freedom.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how gunmen intercepted the radio presenter who was in the company of three other staff as they were going home from work.

The gunmen, who intercepted the Hilux the journalists were traveling in at Amakama Estate, shot the driver in his stomach and took Ms Iwuoha away in their Toyota Sienna car.

Though details of her release are still sketchy, it was gathered that she was released unhurt.

The kidnappers had earlier opened communication with the victim’s family, demanding for N20 million ransom.

It is however, not clear if any ransom was paid to secure her release.

The state’s commissioner of police, Janet Agbede, in a telephone interview, confirmed the release of Ms Iwuoha

Ms Agbede said that the kidnappers released her unconditionally as police mounted heavy pressure on them.

At the time of filing the report, it was gathered that the staff was at the police station.