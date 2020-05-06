Two killed in Ebonyi cult clashes

Related News

Two persons have been killed in cult clashes which broke out in Afikpo South local government area of Ebonyi State.

Irked by the incident, Governor David Umahi on Wednesday ordered security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and prosecute them.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the second victim was killed in the area on Wednesday morning in a reprisal attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Awosola Awotinde, confirmed the killings and arrests of the suspects.

Background

One Onu Ukpai Chima was allegedly killed in Owutu community in the area on Sunday as two rival cult groups clashed.

The killings allegedly led to the raid of hideouts of the cultists by police on Tuesday night.

But after the police left, a cousin of the late Chima, whose name was given as Ukegbu, reportedly went on a reprisal attack and killed one Raphael Chijioke alleged to be a member of the cult group that allegedly killed Chima.

Reacting to the killings on Wednesday, Mr Umahi described the killings as unacceptable.

He urged security agencies to move in an arrest anybody involved in the killings no matter how highly placed they may be.

“The killings in Afikpo south is not acceptable. If we can solve this problem once and for all, it will be good.

“As the Governor of the state, I cannot take side. Security agents should go and do investigation and arrest whoever that is involved, get the person arrested and do proper investigation.

“Take the people involved in the killings to court. I will sign any paper for execution, I will do it to prove a point in Afikpo south.”