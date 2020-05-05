Gunmen attack journalists in Abịa, abduct Radio presenter

Related News

Gunmen on Monday night attacked some members of staff of Radio Nigeria, Pacesetter FM Umuahia, and abducted one of them, Chinenye Iwuoha.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the incident took place around 7pm near Amakama Estate in Umuahia, the state capital.

The gunmen had trailed the staff who were in a Hilux van belonging to the General Manager of the station, Uche Ndukwu, before shooting the driver and abducting a presenter, Chinyere Iwuoha.

A source who spoke to our reporter said the four workers had closed for work and were heading home when the gunmen, who were trailing them in a Sienna vehicle and a motorcycle, intercepted them.

“Those in the car include Chinenyee Iwuoha, the GM, Mr Uche Ndukwu , the driver, Kingsley Onyeokuche and another staff, Nnamdi Egwuagu,” the source said.

“They probably thought that Ms Chinenye was the GM as she sat at the back while the GM sat in the front with the driver.”

“They were shouting who is the GM? When they got to the car, they shot the driver in the stomach and whisked Miss Iwuoha away in their car.”

The gunmen, it was gathered, also made away with the valuables belonging to the GM and other staff, including their laptops.

Meanwhile, the driver, Kingsley Onyeokuche who was shot in the stomach was rushed to hospital where doctors battled all night to save his life.

It was learnt that he was operated upon and the operation was successful, though his condition is still very critical.

“He just came out of the theatre this afternoon and doctors are hopeful he will pull through.”

The source also said the kidnappers have made contact with the station and are demanding for a ransom of N20m for the release of the presenter.

READ ALSO:

The Commissioner for Information in Abịa State, John Kalu, confirmed the incident.

He said the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazụ, has directed for the immediate release of the abducted victim.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazụ has directed security agencies to do all within their power to secure her release. As I speak with you now, I am on my way to a meeting with security stakeholders in the state geared towards securing her safe release.”

The police Spokesperson in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, could not be reached for comments. Calls to his phone were not answered.