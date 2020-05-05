Related News

A coronavirus patient who escaped from Delta State Isolation Centre has been captured by security personnel and officials of the Enugu State.

An official statement by the Enugu State Government said the patient was captured following joint operation between the state’s rapid response team/taskforce on COVID-19 and the state’s security apparatus with officials of Delta State COVID 19 taskforce, on Monday.

“Consequently, contact tracing and decontamination has commenced immediately,” according to the statement by commissioner for health, Obi Ikechukwu.

The state government said eight total cases were detected in the state, with 6 active cases receiving treatment.

Enugu govt intercepts COVID-19 patient who escaped from Delta State Isolation and Treatment Centre to Enugu

…Returns case back to Delta State

Following the directive of His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the state’s rapid response team/taskforce on COVID-19 and the state’s security apparatus, in a coordinated sequence of events with the Delta State COVID 19 taskforce, moved swiftly yesterday, detected, contained and returned a confirmed COVID 19 case who had escaped from an Isolation and Treatment Centre in Delta State to Enugu.

The Enugu State Ministry of Health, therefore, reminds the good people of Enugu State that in times like these, we owe a responsibility to each other to inform relevant authorities when we develope symptoms or know someone who may have symptoms or history of cross boundaries travel into the state.

The numbers to call are 08182555550 or 09022333833, or the NCDC number 080097000010

The Enugu State Ministry of Health also reminds the people of the state on the need to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 restriction orders and other precautionary measures in the state, which remain in force until further notice, as earlier announced, as follows:

1. All inter-state land boundaries remain closed as earlier directed except for medical emergencies and movement of essential goods and services.

2. The Presidential directive on the compulsory use of face masks or covering in public and the overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am has taken effect yesterday, May 4, 2020.

3. NDI-ENUGU are encouraged to strictly adhere to these restrictions and control measures, in addition to maintaining physical distancing and good personal hygiene.

“If I do these, I protect you and if you do these, you protect me.”

The state government is in consultation with all relevant agencies and stakeholders towards a comprehensive review of all measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu

Commissioner Health Enugu State.